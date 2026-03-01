Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils 'Ola Insiders': A Revolution in Customer Engagement

Ola Electric has launched 'Ola Insiders', a program offering exclusive benefits to more than 10 lakh customers. Perks include vehicle upgrades, add-ons, and referral incentives of up to Rs 50,000. It's designed to enhance customer experience and promote electric mobility within the growing Ola community.

Ola Electric has rolled out 'Ola Insiders', a premier community initiative intended to reward its extensive customer base of over 10 lakh riders nationwide. This strategic move provides a slew of advantages, including vehicle upgrade options and referral privileges, signaling Ola's commitment to customer engagement and electric mobility growth.

Key benefits of the program feature substantial upgrades on existing vehicles and financial incentives of up to Rs 50,000 for new and current Ola Electric models, such as the Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles, including the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell variants. Additional perks offer existing customers up to Rs 20,000 when they add another Ola vehicle within the same registered name.

The 'Ola Insiders' program champions seamless transitions and multi-ownership, while encouraging new riders to join the electric vehicle revolution. With referral benefits extending to Rs 5,000 in Ola credits, and a Rs 1,000 cashback for new buyers, Ola Electric emphasizes building a robust customer-centric ecosystem.

