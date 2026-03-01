Controversy Over Voter Rolls in West Bengal: Union Minister Accuses State of Infiltration

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has leveled serious allegations against the West Bengal government, accusing them of providing identification documents to infiltrators. Singh urged the Election Commission to conduct a rigorous re-verification of voter rolls in the state, claiming that millions of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have been illicitly added.

In a pointed attack on the Mamata Banerjee administration, Singh described West Bengal as a 'nursery for infiltrators' and cited security risks. He called for a change in state leadership to safeguard national security, asserting that the current leadership in West Bengal posed internal and external threats.

Singh didn't stop there; he also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting 'urban naxalism.' Singh's statement aligns with recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticized Congress for its protests and dubbed it a 'Muslim League-Maoist Party.'

(With inputs from agencies.)