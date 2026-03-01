Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Attack on Iran

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the US and Israel's attack on Iran, calling it an 'immoral and unlawful act.' The assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has led to regional instability. Owaisi emphasized the impact on 10 million Indian workers in the region and criticized Israel and Pakistan's aggressive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM, has strongly condemned the United States and Israel for their recent attacks on Iran, labeling the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as both 'immoral and unlawful.' Owaisi expressed grave concern over the intense regional instability that could ensue, especially impacting the 10 million Indian workers currently residing there.

In a post on social media platform X, Owaisi criticized the timing of the strikes, coinciding with ongoing US-Iran talks in Geneva. Reports indicate that violence has claimed over 200 lives in Iran, with casualties including 108 victims from a targeted girl's school. Owaisi offered sincere condolences over the assassination of Khamenei, attributing destabilizing actions to aggressive tactics by Israel and Pakistan in the region.

This major offensive by the US, allegedly encouraged by President Donald Trump, suggests a strategic call for Iranian citizens to challenge the established Islamic governance, hinting at rising tensions and a potential crisis in the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

Latest News

