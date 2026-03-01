Major General Ajai Singh Dabas Takes Command of Delta Force
Major General Ajai Singh Dabas has taken over as the head of the Counter Insurgency Force Delta in Jammu and Kashmir. The force has significantly reduced terrorism in the Chenab Valley. Dabas aims to maintain operational excellence and peace, following in the footsteps of Maj Gen A P S Bal.
- Country:
- India
Major General Ajai Singh Dabas assumed command of the Counter Insurgency Force Delta in Jammu and Kashmir, taking over from Maj Gen A P S Bal, the army announced on Sunday.
The Delta Force, established on September 5, 1994, is headquartered in the Batote area of Ramban district. It has played a crucial role in reducing terrorism across the Chenab Valley, particularly in the districts of Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda.
After taking the reins, Maj Gen Dabas laid a wreath at the War Memorial, honoring fallen soldiers, and urged his troops to uphold high standards of operational excellence. Under Maj Gen Bal's leadership, the force successfully neutralized several terrorists, including a key commander, in recent operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.
10th Chiefs’ Conclave of Indian Army Opens in New Delhi
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism
Like Israel, India has consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards: PM Modi.
India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so: PM Modi.