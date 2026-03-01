Major General Ajai Singh Dabas Takes Command of Delta Force

Major General Ajai Singh Dabas assumed command of the Counter Insurgency Force Delta in Jammu and Kashmir, taking over from Maj Gen A P S Bal, the army announced on Sunday.

The Delta Force, established on September 5, 1994, is headquartered in the Batote area of Ramban district. It has played a crucial role in reducing terrorism across the Chenab Valley, particularly in the districts of Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda.

After taking the reins, Maj Gen Dabas laid a wreath at the War Memorial, honoring fallen soldiers, and urged his troops to uphold high standards of operational excellence. Under Maj Gen Bal's leadership, the force successfully neutralized several terrorists, including a key commander, in recent operations.

