Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Explosives Factory Blast Leaves Families Devastated

A devastating explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur's Raulgaon claimed 17 lives on Sunday, leaving families shattered in its wake. The blast, heard at around 7 am, led to continuous explosions for over an hour, as panicked workers scrambled to safety.

Among the deceased was 26-year-old Mangeshri Yeskar, whose mother, Kanta Chachane, worked in a different section of the same establishment. Now, she faces the grim task of DNA testing to confirm her daughter's identity, as many victims' bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The incident has cast a pall over the local community, highlighting the notorious risks associated with working in industrial environments. Authorities have launched investigations into the tragedy, which also left 18 injured.