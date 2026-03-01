Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Explosives Factory Blast Leaves Families Devastated

A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur resulted in 17 fatalities, including Mangeshri Yeskar, leaving families like Kanta Chachane's shattered. The blast injured many and required DNA testing for victim identification, affecting the close-knit community in the Raulgaon area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Explosives Factory Blast Leaves Families Devastated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur's Raulgaon claimed 17 lives on Sunday, leaving families shattered in its wake. The blast, heard at around 7 am, led to continuous explosions for over an hour, as panicked workers scrambled to safety.

Among the deceased was 26-year-old Mangeshri Yeskar, whose mother, Kanta Chachane, worked in a different section of the same establishment. Now, she faces the grim task of DNA testing to confirm her daughter's identity, as many victims' bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The incident has cast a pall over the local community, highlighting the notorious risks associated with working in industrial environments. Authorities have launched investigations into the tragedy, which also left 18 injured.

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026