State Development Loans See Historic Rise in Reissuance Share

The share of reissuances in State Development Loan (SDL) borrowings has reached a seven-year peak, with 18.5% recorded in FY26. This marks a significant turn for states, signifying their preference for reopening existing securities as financing demands soar.

States raised approximately Rs 1,90,970 crore through reissuances, out of Rs 10,32,788.8 crore in total SDL issuances. This rising trend commenced in FY25, reflecting a sharp increase from previous years, where numbers lingered below 12.2%.

According to CARE Ratings, state borrowings are estimated at Rs 12.5 trillion in FY26, up by 16.6% from FY25. This reinforces the necessity for reissuances, which help manage liquidity and lower issuance costs amid high fiscal deficits and persistent capital expenditure commitments.