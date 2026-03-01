Haryana's Unprecedented SGST Growth: Leading the Nation

Haryana Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh announced on Sunday that the state's gross SGST collections have surged by a record 22% in the fiscal year 2025-26, as per the latest data from the Union Finance Ministry.

This remarkable growth has been marked by a total collection of Rs 44,460 crore, a significant increase of Rs 7,918 crore compared to the previous fiscal year's data until February. This impressive rate is the highest among all Indian states and Union Territories.

Sustained growth followed the GST rate rationalization approved in September 2025, reflecting robust tax administration and a healthy economy in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for supporting GST reforms.