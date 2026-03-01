Madhya Pradesh's 'Krishi Cabinet' Meeting: A Tribal Celebration of Agriculture

The Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is set to hold a 'Krishi Cabinet' meeting in the tribal village of Nagalwadi, Barwani district, on Monday. This notable gathering is the first during the Farmer's Welfare Year, reinforcing the state's commitment to enhancing farmer welfare and self-reliance.

Significant decisions are expected as the entire state cabinet will convene to discuss pivotal matters concerning agriculture. Besides the formal meeting, the day will include exhibitions and interactions with farmers and intellectuals, aiming to foster dialogue and share progress on regional development initiatives.

Nagalwadi, home to the ancient Bhilat Dev temple, provides a culturally rich backdrop for this event. The ministers will partake in the traditional 'Bhagoria Haat,' connecting with tribal customs. This convergence of governance and cultural celebration highlights the state's innovative approach to integrate tradition with progress in enhancing agricultural growth.