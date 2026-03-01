Left Menu

HyFarm Bets on UP's Potato Potential: The French Fry Frontier

HyFarm's CEO Soundarradjane S. anticipates Uttar Pradesh to become a major French fry hub due to rising temperatures increasing potato solid content. HyFarm aims to scale potato procurement dramatically by 2028 and is working to introduce varied potato germplasms. Additionally, HyFarm emphasizes farmer retention with bundled services and digital tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarkantha | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:19 IST
In a surprising turn for Indian agribusiness, HyFarm's CEO, Soundarradjane S., foresees a new future for Uttar Pradesh's potato industry. Rising temperatures, long viewed as a destructive force, may actually transform the state into a powerhouse for producing high-quality French fries due to increased potato solid content.

Currently operating in Gujarat, HyFarm plans to expand its potato procurement from 4 lakh to 10 lakh tonnes by 2028, extending into Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The company embraces a seed-to-shelf model, distinguishing itself from rivals by producing most of its own seed, a rarity in the global potato industry.

As India's frozen potato trade sees significant growth, HyFarm partners with farmers via digital services and aims to diversify potato varieties to reduce dependency on the Dutch Santana variety. They're also working to establish a collective Potato Processors Association to advocate for industry standards.

