Gulf Tensions Surge as War Risk Coverage Withdrawn

Insurance companies are withdrawing war risk coverage for vessels operating in the Gulf as escalating tensions between Iran and other nations disrupt shipping routes. The conflict has already damaged several tankers, killed a seafarer, and left over 150 ships stranded near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait, a crucial conduit for a fifth of global oil and large amounts of gas, has seen shipping come to a standstill following Iran's retaliation against US and Israeli strikes. Affected tankers include those flying US, Marshall Islands, and Gibraltar flags, leading to insurance policy changes and potential cost increases in oil shipping.

Major insurers such as Gard and MS&AD Insurance Group have suspended war risk underwriting in the region, affecting oil shipping cost dynamics. Spot shipping rates are expected to surge further as instability deters shipowners, fueling uncertainty across global energy markets.

