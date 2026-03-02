Gulf Tensions Surge as War Risk Coverage Withdrawn
Amid escalating Iran conflict, insurance companies are pulling war risk coverage for Gulf vessels, affecting global oil and gas shipping. This disruption, with damaged tankers and halted navigation, has spiked oil prices and stranded over 150 ships, raising costs and unsettling energy markets.
Insurance companies are withdrawing war risk coverage for vessels operating in the Gulf as escalating tensions between Iran and other nations disrupt shipping routes. The conflict has already damaged several tankers, killed a seafarer, and left over 150 ships stranded near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait, a crucial conduit for a fifth of global oil and large amounts of gas, has seen shipping come to a standstill following Iran's retaliation against US and Israeli strikes. Affected tankers include those flying US, Marshall Islands, and Gibraltar flags, leading to insurance policy changes and potential cost increases in oil shipping.
Major insurers such as Gard and MS&AD Insurance Group have suspended war risk underwriting in the region, affecting oil shipping cost dynamics. Spot shipping rates are expected to surge further as instability deters shipowners, fueling uncertainty across global energy markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Roil Amid Military Strikes: Oil Prices Skyrocket
Market Jitters: Treasuries Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Soaring Oil Prices
Navigating the Risks: Strait of Hormuz's Impact on Asian Energy Supply
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Spike Oil Prices
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices