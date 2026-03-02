Boost in Coal Production: Strategic Advances in Mining

Coal mines achieved notable production gains with 20.49 million tonnes produced in February, alongside dispatches reaching 17.72 million tonnes, as per an official statement released on Monday.

For the fiscal year 2025–26, up to February, cumulative coal production surged by 11.58 percent year-on-year to 187.16 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Coal's report.

The Ministry credited the sector's enhanced performance to strategic policy implementations, meticulous monitoring, and ongoing assistance to stakeholders, leading to a 6.78 percent rise in dispatches, totaling 184.47 million tonnes compared to the previous year.

