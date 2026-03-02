Urgent Plea: Relocate Indian Students Amid Iran Crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) issued an urgent appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, calling for immediate intervention to relocate Indian students in Iran to safer areas. The plea comes amidst a worsening security situation caused by continued airstrikes and growing hostilities.

According to JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami, the escalating violence has sparked widespread panic among students, many of whom are experiencing fear and distress. With several colleges urging students to leave campuses and airspace restrictions complicating travel, the association is urging prompt action from the Indian government for a concerted evacuation effort.

In Kashmir, authorities enforced strict movement restrictions across all districts in response to protests triggered by the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, local police in Pulwama have called for responsible reporting amidst security tensions, as the Shia community mourns and stages peaceful protests across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)