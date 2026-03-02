Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Air India Express: Maxwell Replaces Singh

Aloke Singh’s term as CEO of Air India Express will end on March 19, paving the way for Captain Hamish Maxwell to assume leadership. Singh guided the airline through the pandemic and its transition to Tata Group ownership, successfully expanding operations and launching a new brand identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:12 IST
Leadership Shift at Air India Express: Maxwell Replaces Singh
Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh (Photo/airindiaexpress.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aloke Singh's term as Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express will conclude on March 19, confirmed sources on Monday, as Captain Hamish Maxwell is slated to take over.

Singh took the helm on November 9, 2020, guiding the airline through COVID-19's turbulence and its transition into the private sector under Tata Group ownership. His leadership saw the coordination and stabilization of operations affected by the pandemic and the navigation of the industry's downturn.

In Singh's tenure, Air India Express underwent a major merger in 2023 and unveiled a new brand identity, culminating in a legal merger finalized by October 2024. The fleet expanded from 26 to 105 aircraft, solidifying its position as the second-largest in its segment and retaining dominance on the India-Gulf route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

 Global
3
Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Encounter: Case Cracked with Arrests

Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Encounter: Case Cracked with Arrests

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026