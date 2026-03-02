Leadership Shift at Air India Express: Maxwell Replaces Singh

Aloke Singh's term as Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express will conclude on March 19, confirmed sources on Monday, as Captain Hamish Maxwell is slated to take over.

Singh took the helm on November 9, 2020, guiding the airline through COVID-19's turbulence and its transition into the private sector under Tata Group ownership. His leadership saw the coordination and stabilization of operations affected by the pandemic and the navigation of the industry's downturn.

In Singh's tenure, Air India Express underwent a major merger in 2023 and unveiled a new brand identity, culminating in a legal merger finalized by October 2024. The fleet expanded from 26 to 105 aircraft, solidifying its position as the second-largest in its segment and retaining dominance on the India-Gulf route.

