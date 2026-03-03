Punjab's Social Security Triumph: Recovery Efforts and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled

In a significant achievement, Punjab Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur disclosed the recovery of Rs 170 crore, initially slated for deceased beneficiaries under the old-age pension scheme. Kaur assured transparency in disbursing the Rs 1,500 monthly pension to 23.62 lakh eligible elderly individuals.

The Minister highlighted the department's accomplishments over the past four years, including releasing Rs 3,806 crore in pensions, establishing old-age homes, and disbursing grants to social organizations. Punjab also allocated Rs 2,042 crore for free bus services for women.

Pioneering further welfare, the department is setting up five women's hostels and recruiting additional anganwadi workers. Moreover, the Jeewanjyot project tackled child begging, and 150 child marriages were successfully prevented.

