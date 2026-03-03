Left Menu

Punjab's Social Security Triumph: Recovery Efforts and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled

Punjab's Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur announced the recovery of Rs 170 crore misallocated to deceased beneficiaries. The department also oversees Rs 3,806 crore in old age pensions, the setup of old age homes, grants for social organizations, and new facilities while preventing child marriages and providing free services for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:28 IST
Punjab's Social Security Triumph: Recovery Efforts and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Punjab Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur disclosed the recovery of Rs 170 crore, initially slated for deceased beneficiaries under the old-age pension scheme. Kaur assured transparency in disbursing the Rs 1,500 monthly pension to 23.62 lakh eligible elderly individuals.

The Minister highlighted the department's accomplishments over the past four years, including releasing Rs 3,806 crore in pensions, establishing old-age homes, and disbursing grants to social organizations. Punjab also allocated Rs 2,042 crore for free bus services for women.

Pioneering further welfare, the department is setting up five women's hostels and recruiting additional anganwadi workers. Moreover, the Jeewanjyot project tackled child begging, and 150 child marriages were successfully prevented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
2
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia
3
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

 United Arab Emirates
4
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026