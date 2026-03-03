Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Widening U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict

Oil prices have risen to their highest levels since July 2024 as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran expands, impacting Middle Eastern oil shipments. The crisis has amplified fears of prolonged disruptions. Insurance cancellations and increased shipping rates further complicate the situation, causing significant market upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:09 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Widening U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices have skyrocketed approximately 8% to reach their highest levels since July 2024, propelled by rising tensions as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran deepens. This escalation threatens oil and gas shipments in the Middle East, fueling concerns of a long-lasting crisis.

Brent crude futures climbed $6.07, or 7.8%, to $83.81 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate surged $6, or 8.4%, to $77.23, both maintaining overbought conditions for a second consecutive day. These increases parallel historic highs last reached in July 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

The conflict has also triggered a significant boost in the Brent-WTI price premium, reaching $8 a barrel, the highest since November 2022, a situation that favors U.S. crude exports. Amid escalating military actions, energy infrastructures face severe threats, drastically affecting oil prices and shipping operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Talks Amidst Tensions: Lavrov's Outreach to Araqchi

Diplomatic Talks Amidst Tensions: Lavrov's Outreach to Araqchi

 Russia
2
Trump Eyes Potential Trade Deals with Germany

Trump Eyes Potential Trade Deals with Germany

 United States
3
Zionist Influence: Khawaja Asif's Accusations on Iran War

Zionist Influence: Khawaja Asif's Accusations on Iran War

 Pakistan
4
Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy

Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026