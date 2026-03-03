Oil Prices Surge Amid Widening U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict

Oil prices have skyrocketed approximately 8% to reach their highest levels since July 2024, propelled by rising tensions as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran deepens. This escalation threatens oil and gas shipments in the Middle East, fueling concerns of a long-lasting crisis.

Brent crude futures climbed $6.07, or 7.8%, to $83.81 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate surged $6, or 8.4%, to $77.23, both maintaining overbought conditions for a second consecutive day. These increases parallel historic highs last reached in July 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

The conflict has also triggered a significant boost in the Brent-WTI price premium, reaching $8 a barrel, the highest since November 2022, a situation that favors U.S. crude exports. Amid escalating military actions, energy infrastructures face severe threats, drastically affecting oil prices and shipping operations.

