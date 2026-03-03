Oil Prices Surge Amid Widening U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
Oil prices have risen to their highest levels since July 2024 as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran expands, impacting Middle Eastern oil shipments. The crisis has amplified fears of prolonged disruptions. Insurance cancellations and increased shipping rates further complicate the situation, causing significant market upheaval.
Brent crude futures climbed $6.07, or 7.8%, to $83.81 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate surged $6, or 8.4%, to $77.23, both maintaining overbought conditions for a second consecutive day. These increases parallel historic highs last reached in July 2024 and January 2025, respectively.
The conflict has also triggered a significant boost in the Brent-WTI price premium, reaching $8 a barrel, the highest since November 2022, a situation that favors U.S. crude exports. Amid escalating military actions, energy infrastructures face severe threats, drastically affecting oil prices and shipping operations.
