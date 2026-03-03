Putin's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Gulf Tensions Amid US-Iran Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively working to de-escalate the growing crisis in the Gulf, engaging with regional leaders following Iran's massive retaliatory strikes on US facilities. The Kremlin confirmed Putin's efforts on Tuesday, shortly after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led to increased tensions, prompting Iran to target multiple US bases in the Gulf. Putin has reached out via telephone to leaders of Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, stressing the urgent need for diplomatic solutions.

During discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both leaders expressed concerns about the potential for escalation and the catastrophic consequences it could have. Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to mediate and stabilize the situation through diplomatic channels.

