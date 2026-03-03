Middle East Energy Crisis: U.S.-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Supply

The escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has brought about substantial disruptions in oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East. Key players such as Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have reported major production halts, affecting global energy supplies.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, has slashed its output significantly, cutting down 1.16 million barrels per day due to storage constraints and a lack of export routes. Similarly, Qatar has stopped operations at its LNG facilities, which supply a significant portion of the world's LNG, and parts of Saudi Arabia's oil export infrastructure have also been suspended.

Compounding the crisis, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage accounting for about 20% of global oil and LNG supply, has been closed following Iranian attacks on vessels. As a result, global consumers, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia, are scrambling for alternative energy sources to mitigate the impact of this escalating conflict.

