Middle East Energy Crisis: U.S.-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Supply

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran has significantly disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East. Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have halted major production, while Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz further exacerbates the situation. Global markets and consumers face challenges as nations seek alternative energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has brought about substantial disruptions in oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East. Key players such as Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have reported major production halts, affecting global energy supplies.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, has slashed its output significantly, cutting down 1.16 million barrels per day due to storage constraints and a lack of export routes. Similarly, Qatar has stopped operations at its LNG facilities, which supply a significant portion of the world's LNG, and parts of Saudi Arabia's oil export infrastructure have also been suspended.

Compounding the crisis, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage accounting for about 20% of global oil and LNG supply, has been closed following Iranian attacks on vessels. As a result, global consumers, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia, are scrambling for alternative energy sources to mitigate the impact of this escalating conflict.

