Tensions Escalate: Qatar Downs Iranian Warplanes

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Qatar's air forces have reportedly downed two Iranian warplanes, according to an official statement from the Qatari Defence Ministry.

The aircraft, identified as Soviet-era Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, were neutralized by Qatari forces as they allegedly violated airspace.

This incident marks a significant strain in the relations between the Gulf state and Iran, raising concerns about possible future confrontations in the strategically crucial Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)