Tensions Escalate: Qatar Downs Iranian Warplanes

Qatar's defence ministry announced its air forces shot down two Iranian warplanes, specifically Sukhoi Su-24 bombers. The incident highlights rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Qatar's air forces have reportedly downed two Iranian warplanes, according to an official statement from the Qatari Defence Ministry.

The aircraft, identified as Soviet-era Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, were neutralized by Qatari forces as they allegedly violated airspace.

This incident marks a significant strain in the relations between the Gulf state and Iran, raising concerns about possible future confrontations in the strategically crucial Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

