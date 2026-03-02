Tensions Escalate: Qatar Downs Iranian Warplanes
Qatar's defence ministry announced its air forces shot down two Iranian warplanes, specifically Sukhoi Su-24 bombers. The incident highlights rising tensions in the Gulf region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:35 IST
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Qatar's air forces have reportedly downed two Iranian warplanes, according to an official statement from the Qatari Defence Ministry.
The aircraft, identified as Soviet-era Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, were neutralized by Qatari forces as they allegedly violated airspace.
This incident marks a significant strain in the relations between the Gulf state and Iran, raising concerns about possible future confrontations in the strategically crucial Gulf region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
