Iraq's Oil Crisis: Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Threaten Major Production Cuts
Iraq faces a looming crisis as it might have to reduce oil production by over 3 million barrels per day if shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue. Decreased production has already commenced in major oil fields, and storage levels are approaching critical limits in southern ports.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq is on the brink of significantly cutting oil production by over 3 million barrels per day, should oil tankers remain stalled in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to blocked access to loading ports, according to two Iraqi oil officials who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.
The officials disclosed that as of Tuesday, production at the Rumaila oil field has already been reduced by 700,000 barrels per day, and the West Qurna 2 field has seen a drop of 460,000 barrels per day in production.
The disruption in oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz has escalated, pushing storage facilities in Iraq's southern ports to critical capacity levels, the officials stressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- oil
- production
- Strait of Hormuz
- disruptions
- barrels per day
- Rumaila
- West Qurna 2
- export
- storage
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions: U.S. Evacuations and Global Disruptions
Gas Prices Soar Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Disruptions
Global Shipping Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz
Flight Disruptions at Kempegowda International Airport Due to West Asia Conflict
Airline Disruptions: Global Chaos Amid Middle East Conflicts