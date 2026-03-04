Aramco's Strategic Shift: Rerouting to the Red Sea Amid Regional Risks

In response to escalating regional tensions, Saudi Aramco, the state oil giant, is redirecting some of its crude exports to the Red Sea, circumventing the perilous Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move comes in the wake of heightened security risks posed by potential Iranian attacks, which have already brought shipping to a virtual standstill.

The shift is crucial as regional oil producers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq find their exports crippled following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The blockade at the Strait has stranded numerous vessels, and the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has surged by 12% amid these disruptions.

Aramco plans to utilize its East-West Pipeline, which channels crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, to maintain export levels and avoid production cuts. However, logistical hurdles, including Yanbu's loading capacity and increased tanker rates, pose challenges. Furthermore, the potential for Iranian retaliatory attacks looms as a significant concern.