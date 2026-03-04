Intensified Dry Season Set to Grip Indonesia in 2026

Indonesia is bracing for a prolonged and intense dry season in 2026, according to a warning from the country's meteorological agency on Wednesday. The agency highlights an increased drought risk, urging immediate agricultural adjustments.

The dry season, anticipated to start in April—earlier than in past years—will peak in August, says Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan, an official from the agency. This anticipated shift follows the end of the La Nina weather pattern that brought excessive rainfall and devastating floods last year.

With provinces on islands like Java and Sumatra facing particularly severe conditions, authorities recommend that farmers adapt their schedules and plant drought-resistant crops. The agency also underscores the heightened risk of forest fires in areas known for such incidents, including Riau and Jambi.