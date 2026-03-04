Left Menu

Intensified Dry Season Set to Grip Indonesia in 2026

Indonesia is projected to undergo a longer and harsher dry season in 2026. Expected to begin in April, it threatens drought and forest fires, affecting provinces such as Java and Sumatra. Officials urge adjustments in farming practices to mitigate impacts on the nation's food production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:08 IST
Intensified Dry Season Set to Grip Indonesia in 2026
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is bracing for a prolonged and intense dry season in 2026, according to a warning from the country's meteorological agency on Wednesday. The agency highlights an increased drought risk, urging immediate agricultural adjustments.

The dry season, anticipated to start in April—earlier than in past years—will peak in August, says Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan, an official from the agency. This anticipated shift follows the end of the La Nina weather pattern that brought excessive rainfall and devastating floods last year.

With provinces on islands like Java and Sumatra facing particularly severe conditions, authorities recommend that farmers adapt their schedules and plant drought-resistant crops. The agency also underscores the heightened risk of forest fires in areas known for such incidents, including Riau and Jambi.

