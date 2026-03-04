Left Menu

The Surprising Decline of Gold Amid Middle East Turmoil

In a week marked by Middle East conflict, gold failed to attract investors as expected. Instead, the dollar gained appeal as the go-to safe haven amidst rising market volatility and energy concerns. This shift reflects potential changes in global economic dynamics and investor behaviors.

Updated: 04-03-2026 16:40 IST
During a volatile week of Middle East tensions, traditional safe haven gold surprisingly faltered as investor interest shifted towards dollar cash. Following weekend attacks, gold and other precious metals saw their values fall, with gold dropping by 4% and silver by as much as 10%.

The renewed interest in the U.S. dollar, identified as a safer option, was largely driven by its relative insulation compared to European and Asian economies facing potential energy disruptions. This came despite losses in U.S. financial markets, underscoring the dollar's enduring appeal.

Other factors compounded gold's decline, including a Swiss franc warning from the central bank and investors cashing out amid increased volatility. Though gold might regain favor, the recent shift highlights ongoing changes in investor sentiment and economic conditions.

