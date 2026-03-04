Left Menu

UK Shares Rebound After Middle East Conflict Slump

UK shares recovered on Wednesday following a downturn caused by the Middle East conflict. Home builders faced declines due to leadership changes and results. Key lenders led the recovery, and Metro Bank saw gains. The FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, aided by assurances from the U.S. regarding maritime trade risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:43 IST
UK Shares Rebound After Middle East Conflict Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, UK shares stabilized following a two-day decline driven by escalating Middle East tensions. Home builders encountered declines amidst mixed results and leadership shifts at Barratt Redrow and Vistry.

Heavyweight lenders bounced back from earlier losses attributed to war-induced economic concerns, with HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays each up approximately 0.9%. This recovery lifted the FTSE 100 index by 0.7% at 1124 GMT, after a weekend Middle East escalation had pushed it nearly 4% below its Friday record. The FTSE 250 midcap index also rose by 0.7%.

Despite ongoing military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran, investor confidence was bolstered by President Donald Trump's assurances of political risk insurance and financial guarantees for Gulf maritime trade. These measures are part of the administration's aggressive attempts to curb rising energy prices amid the conflict, which has heightened global inflation anxieties.

TRENDING

1
Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

 Global
2
Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

 India
3
Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

 China
4
104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026