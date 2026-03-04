UK Shares Rebound After Middle East Conflict Slump
UK shares recovered on Wednesday following a downturn caused by the Middle East conflict. Home builders faced declines due to leadership changes and results. Key lenders led the recovery, and Metro Bank saw gains. The FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, aided by assurances from the U.S. regarding maritime trade risks.
On Wednesday, UK shares stabilized following a two-day decline driven by escalating Middle East tensions. Home builders encountered declines amidst mixed results and leadership shifts at Barratt Redrow and Vistry.
Heavyweight lenders bounced back from earlier losses attributed to war-induced economic concerns, with HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays each up approximately 0.9%. This recovery lifted the FTSE 100 index by 0.7% at 1124 GMT, after a weekend Middle East escalation had pushed it nearly 4% below its Friday record. The FTSE 250 midcap index also rose by 0.7%.
Despite ongoing military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran, investor confidence was bolstered by President Donald Trump's assurances of political risk insurance and financial guarantees for Gulf maritime trade. These measures are part of the administration's aggressive attempts to curb rising energy prices amid the conflict, which has heightened global inflation anxieties.
