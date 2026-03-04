Left Menu

European Stock Market Rally Amid Middle East Conflict Tensions

European shares bounced back after a steep sell-off, following news reports of possible diplomatic movements regarding the Middle East conflict. The STOXX 600 saw a significant rise, with Germany's DAX also gaining, reflecting tempered investor fears. Notable rebounds were seen in banks, travel, and luxury stock segments.

Updated: 04-03-2026 23:12 IST
European Stock Market Rally Amid Middle East Conflict Tensions
European shares made a notable recovery on Wednesday, reversing the previous day's sharp decline, as investors found renewed optimism amidst ongoing Middle East tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the session 1.4% higher, recovering from a recent 4% slump, while Germany's DAX index rose 1.7%. This rally marks the most significant daily gain for both indexes since May.

An article in the New York Times, suggesting Iranian openness to discussions with the U.S. on ending the conflict, buoyed investor sentiment even though Iran dismissed the claims. Despite the denial, the hint of diplomatic progress encouraged European stock buyers.

Travel, luxury, and tech stocks, which had been hard-hit, rallied significantly, with banks recovering 2.3%, led by Santander. Meanwhile, Spain's markets fared well despite U.S. trade threats, as the country's finance-heavy index saw a 2.5% increase. Oil prices remained high due to regional instability, potentially amplifying inflationary concerns.

