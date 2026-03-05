Sri Lanka's Efforts to Protect Lives on Stranded Iranian Ship

Sri Lanka is actively working to protect lives on an Iranian vessel stranded beyond its territorial waters. The ship, situated in the economic zone off the coast, has prompted the country's officials to take necessary action.

Speaking on the situation, Cabinet Spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa reiterated the country's dedication to ensuring the safety of all involved. The focus is on effective resolution while adhering to international maritime regulations.

This incident underscores the challenges Sri Lanka faces in its maritime responsibilities and the measures it adopts to address such issues. The government's concerted effort highlights its commitment to human safety and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)