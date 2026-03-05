India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil
India is seeking marine insurance from the United States to ensure continuous oil supplies amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Diversifying its import sources, the country explores options from West Africa, Latin America, and the U.S. while negotiating with global oil and gas suppliers to mitigate potential shortages.
- Country:
- India
India is seeking assistance from the United States to obtain marine cover for vessels ferrying oil from the Middle East, ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies amid increasing tensions in the region, according to an oil ministry official. India's current oil reserves can meet 25 days' requirement in case of supply chain disruptions.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has hampered oil transportation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. India, importing 88% of its crude oil and a significant portion of its LNG through this maritime corridor, is now looking beyond traditional sources.
The official disclosed that the nation is negotiating with international producers and traders, including those in the U.S., West Africa, and Latin America, to supplement supplies while ensuring secure transit routes through U.S.-provided risk insurance. India is also in talks with global firms like TotalEnergies and Vitol to boost its energy reserves.
ALSO READ
Punjab Government's 24/7 Lifeline for Stranded Citizens in West Asia
Desperate Hope: The Search for Missing Rajasthani Sailor in West Asia Crisis
Bangladesh Urges Energy Conservation Amid West Asia Crisis
Modi and Macron Push for Peace in Turbulent West Asia
Conflict Escalates in West Asia: Finnish President Alexander Stubb Speaks Out