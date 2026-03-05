Bangladesh Urges Energy Conservation Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to rising concerns over fuel supply shortages, the Bangladeshi government has advised its citizens to minimize unnecessary travel. This directive comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which threatens to disrupt the global supply chain and affect Bangladesh's energy security.

The energy ministry has issued a set of emergency directives aimed at conserving energy as part of a broader government-led austerity campaign. Citizens are encouraged to reduce fuel consumption by limiting private vehicle usage and increasing reliance on public transportation. These measures are part of efforts to stabilize domestic energy demands.

Experts warn that South Asian nations like Bangladesh are particularly susceptible to fluctuations in global oil prices. While current fuel stocks remain stable, the nation's energy security is highly sensitive to international disruptions. Bangladesh's energy reliance is notably high, with significant portions dependent on imports from countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)