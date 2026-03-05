Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Calls for Prayers Amid West Asia Tensions
The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church urged special prayers amid ongoing West Asia tensions. Catholicos of the East, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, emphasized the need for world peace during Holy Qurbana, expressing solidarity with those in the Gulf region and encouraging unity in difficult times.
- Country:
- India
The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has called for special prayers across its churches as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia. The church's leader, Catholicos of the East, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, appealed to the congregation to focus on world peace during the Holy Qurbana on March 8.
In his statement, Catholicos Mathews highlighted the profound global challenges currently faced, underscoring a dark era of unrest and uncertainty. He noted that true hope for humanity fades when leaders choose war over peace.
He urged the faithful to pray fervently for an end to the turmoil in the region. He also voiced solidarity with those affected in the Gulf, urging unity and collective prayer during these trying times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
