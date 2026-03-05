Left Menu

Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade

Cuba restored its national electrical grid after a 16-hour outage, blamed on the US-imposed oil blockade. It faces ongoing challenges amid economic hardship and infrastructure strains. Power generation remains low, exacerbated by reduced Venezuelan oil shipments and aging infrastructure. New pressures arise under increased US political action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST
Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba successfully reconnected its national electrical grid after enduring a widespread 16-hour blackout. The Energy Ministry attributed the outage to the United States' oil blockade, which has intensified the nation's ongoing struggles amid a chronic economic crisis. With limited electricity and infrastructure under duress, Cuba's government confronts new pressures from U.S. policies under President Donald Trump.

Lazaro Guerra, the Energy Ministry's director of electricity, informed state media that the grid now spans from Pinar del Rio to Guantanamo, though capacity remains severely diminished at about 590 megawatts compared to the typical 2,000 megawatts. Restoration efforts continue gradually, with only 36% of Havana back online, as per local utility EELH.

The outage's catalyst was an unexpected failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, compounded by fuel shortages due to the U.S. capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and cutting off oil supplies. Other countries, under threat of U.S. tariffs, such as Mexico, have also halted exports. This lack of fuel leaves Cuba vulnerable to further blackouts, as highlighted by the ongoing investment and capacity dilemmas within its power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugurations

Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugura...

 India
2
Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajy...

 India
3
Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

 Global
4
India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026