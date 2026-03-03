Left Menu

Negotiations Underway: Turkey's Bid to Lift US Sanctions Amid Israel's Opposition

Turkey is collaborating with the U.S. to lift CAATSA sanctions imposed over the Russian S-400 acquisition. Despite Turkey's NATO membership and strong Turkey-US relations, Israel opposes easing sanctions. Efforts continue ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, amid regional tensions involving Iran and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:29 IST
Negotiations Underway: Turkey's Bid to Lift US Sanctions Amid Israel's Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is actively pursuing negotiations with the United States to lift CAATSA sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 systems before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. However, Israel opposes the potential removal of these sanctions.

Fidan revealed ongoing efforts to resolve the issue, stating that both sides are exploring a workaround that would allow Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program. Despite positive relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, significant hurdles remain.

Israel's opposition is centered on preventing regional countries from enhancing their military capacities, particularly given ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflicts with Iran. Fidan remains hopeful that political steps already taken will bear fruit before the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India
2
Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

 India
3
Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

 India
4
Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Studies

Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Stud...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026