Negotiations Underway: Turkey's Bid to Lift US Sanctions Amid Israel's Opposition
Turkey is collaborating with the U.S. to lift CAATSA sanctions imposed over the Russian S-400 acquisition. Despite Turkey's NATO membership and strong Turkey-US relations, Israel opposes easing sanctions. Efforts continue ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, amid regional tensions involving Iran and Turkey.
Turkey is actively pursuing negotiations with the United States to lift CAATSA sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 systems before the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. However, Israel opposes the potential removal of these sanctions.
Fidan revealed ongoing efforts to resolve the issue, stating that both sides are exploring a workaround that would allow Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program. Despite positive relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, significant hurdles remain.
Israel's opposition is centered on preventing regional countries from enhancing their military capacities, particularly given ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflicts with Iran. Fidan remains hopeful that political steps already taken will bear fruit before the elections.
