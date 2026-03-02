Left Menu

US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda's defense force and military officials amid continued conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, despite a peace deal signed in December. The sanctions target top Rwandan military leaders, with no immediate response from Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:29 IST
The United States announced new sanctions on Rwanda's defense forces and top military officials, as fighting persists in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

Despite a peace agreement signed between Rwanda and Congo in Washington last December, aimed at attracting Western investment as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's peacekeeping efforts, hostilities have reignited, posing a significant challenge to the administration's initiatives.

The latest sanctions specifically target Vincent Nyakarundi, Rwanda's army chief of staff, alongside other senior defense officials. Requests for comment from the Rwandan government went unanswered as of the report's release.

