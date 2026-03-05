Left Menu

Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

The U.S., Russia, China, and Niger opposed an IAEA resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, marking the first U.S. dissent on such resolutions since the Ukraine-Russia conflict began. Passed with 20 votes in favor, 10 abstentions, and 4 against, the resolution warns of threats to nuclear safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has unexpectedly joined forces with Russia, China, and Niger in opposing a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) condemning attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This UN nuclear watchdog's resolution is the seventh pertaining to Ukraine since the invasion by Russia four years ago but marks the first time the U.S. has opposed it.

Despite the United States' support for the IAEA's work in Ukraine, it argued that the resolution was unnecessary and unhelpful in achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump has exerted pressure on Ukraine for a rapid peace deal that may involve territorial concessions, which Ukraine has firmly rejected. The resolution passed with support from countries like France and the UK, facing opposition from the U.S. alongside three others, and ten abstentions including Brazil and Egypt.

The resolution emphasizes the danger attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure pose to nuclear safety, particularly concerning the off-site power supply of nuclear plants like Zaporizhzhia. This development follows the U.S. abstaining during a February U.N. General Assembly resolution supporting Ukraine. The General Assembly resolution was backed by 107 countries, though the U.S. argued it contained distracting language amidst ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

