Middle East Energy Infrastructure Under Siege: Drone Attacks Escalate Crisis

Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia, along with Israeli and U.S. military actions and Iranian retaliation, led to shutdowns of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East. The disruptions caused oil prices to soar and worsened regional tensions, threatening global oil supply through critical channels like the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's largest domestic oil refinery, Ras Tanura, was shut down following a drone strike. This attack, paired with actions by Israel, the U.S., and retaliations from Iran, has led to precautionary closures of crucial oil and gas facilities across the region.

The shutdowns have halted oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and major Israeli gas fields, causing oil prices to surge by 13% and severely disrupting global oil supply lines, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. The Ras Tanura refinery, a vital export terminal for Saudi crude oil, remains under control with minimal damage after drones were intercepted at the site.

The situation underscores escalating threats to Gulf energy infrastructure, with experts warning this could draw Saudi Arabia and its neighbors closer to U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran. These developments stoke uncertainty in the energy market, echoing past targeted attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

