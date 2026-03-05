Left Menu

Shreni Shares Sets Sights on IPO Success

Shreni Shares, a stock broking firm, has filed for an IPO to raise funds. The offering includes fresh shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. Proceeds will address working capital, debt repayment, and general purposes. Listed on BSE and NSE, Aryaman Financial Services is managing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:48 IST
Shreni Shares Sets Sights on IPO Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stock broking firm Shreni Shares has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator Sebi, aiming to generate funds. The offering consists of up to 69 lakh fresh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 82 lakh shares by current shareholders, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus submitted on Wednesday.

The company's promoters include Bhavesh Himmatlal Shah, Hitesh Natvarlal Punjani, and Nidhi Bhavesh Shah. Shreni Shares plans to use the proceeds to enhance its working capital, repay debts, and for general corporate purposes. The firm offers broking services and margin trading facilities to over 2,620 clients and has eight branches in seven Indian cities.

Acknowledged among the top 10 market makers in India's SME exchange ecosystem, Shreni Shares handled 37 mandates between FY2023 and FY2025, according to a D&B report. Equity shares are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Aryaman Financial Services serving as the book-running lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugurations

Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugura...

 India
2
Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajy...

 India
3
Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

 Global
4
India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026