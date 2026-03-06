Global Markets Juggle Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Global markets witnessed mixed movements on Friday, with European stocks making gains as oil prices steadied, while U.S. futures showed little change. The easing of oil prices provided a slight optimistic tone amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the Middle East conflict which has led to the deepest market drop in a year.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose early in the session, buoyed by increases in Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100. Meanwhile, Asian stocks saw slight gains as investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data. Treasuries remained steady, indicating cautious anticipation in the market.

Concerns linger as investors grapple with hawk-like rate expectations amid fears of persistent inflation. In this context, the U.S. Treasury is contemplating measures to curb rising energy prices, while the dollar stabilizes after seeing significant gains during the week.

