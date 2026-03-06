STOXX 600 Faces Turbulent Week Amid Middle East Tensions

Europe's STOXX 600 grappled for direction on Friday as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East persisted, leading the index towards its worst week in almost a year. The pan-European benchmark slipped 0.1% by 0927 GMT, hovering near a one-month low, and fell nearly 5% over the week.

The healthcare sector took a hit, declining by 1%, with Zealand Pharma plunging 32.3% and Roche falling 3.1% due to disappointing trial results for their obesity treatments. Meanwhile, the aerospace and defense index managed a 1.4% rise, limiting overall losses.

Geopolitical tensions heavily influenced market sentiment, pushing oil prices up nearly 16% over the week and raising fresh inflation concerns in Europe, which is reliant on Middle Eastern energy. European Central Bank officials cautioned that further escalation could exacerbate inflation just as growth weakens, intensifying investor fears around prolonged high rates.