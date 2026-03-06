Left Menu

Flender India Unveils Largest Wind-Power Gearbox Test Rig

Flender India has inaugurated its largest and most advanced test rig for wind-power gearboxes at its Walajabad facility near Chennai. This achievement, a collaboration among Flender Germany, China, and India, reinforces the company's commitment to renewable energy solutions and India's sustainable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:07 IST
Flender India, an integral part of the Germany-based Flender Group, has successfully rolled out its largest and most advanced test rig for wind-power gearboxes near Chennai. Culminating over a century of experience in wind turbine drive technology, this infrastructure marks a significant milestone for the company and the renewable energy sector.

In a recent statement, company officials revealed that the project kicked off in January 2025 at the Voerde site in Germany, wrapping up within 13 months. The final assembly and commissioning were completed in just three months, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the German assembly team and Indian contractors, underscoring the synergy between Flender's global entities.

Andreas Evertz, CEO of Flender GmbH Group, highlighted the inauguration of India's most extensive wind gearbox test rig as a testament to their dedication to driving renewable energy solutions worldwide. India CEO Vinod Shetty echoed this sentiment, underscoring the initiative's role in supporting India's sustainable energy transition and expanding the company's manufacturing presence in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

