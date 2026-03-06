The ongoing conflict in Iran has resulted in a considerable surge in demand for Russian oil and gas, according to Kremlin sources on Friday. This development comes amidst a backdrop of sanctions against Russia tied to its invasion of Ukraine.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly disrupted international oil supplies, pushing countries to look towards Russia, including India, which received a temporary U.S. waiver to purchase Russian oil stuck at sea. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's position as a dependable energy supplier, amidst escalating demand.

Despite the current dynamics, the International Energy Agency cautioned against relying on Russian gas due to geopolitical and economic concerns. The European Union is progressively phasing out Russian imports, with plans to replace them with alternatives, casting uncertainty over global energy strategies.