Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Shipments Amid Hormuz Crisis

In response to the ongoing crisis affecting the Strait of Hormuz, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is boosting oil shipments from its Red Sea port in Yanbu. The move is aimed at countering disruptions caused by recent geopolitical tensions.

Saudi Arabia, along with Gulf neighbors UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, has halted shipments through Hormuz following heightened conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Aramco is redirecting some buyers to Yanbu to mitigate associated losses.

The port loaded 9.4 million barrels in early March, but concerns remain as the Red Sea route has its challenges, including higher freight rates and security risks attributed to regional unrest, notably involving Houthi forces. Current tanker shortages near Yanbu further complicate logistics, industry insiders report.