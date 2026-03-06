Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Shipments Amid Hormuz Crisis

With the Strait of Hormuz crisis affecting oil exports, Saudi Arabia has increased shipments from its Red Sea port, Yanbu. Despite this increase, it falls short of compensating for the disruption in Hormuz. The current geopolitical tensions have escalated risks and costs for oil transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the ongoing crisis affecting the Strait of Hormuz, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is boosting oil shipments from its Red Sea port in Yanbu. The move is aimed at countering disruptions caused by recent geopolitical tensions.

Saudi Arabia, along with Gulf neighbors UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, has halted shipments through Hormuz following heightened conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Aramco is redirecting some buyers to Yanbu to mitigate associated losses.

The port loaded 9.4 million barrels in early March, but concerns remain as the Red Sea route has its challenges, including higher freight rates and security risks attributed to regional unrest, notably involving Houthi forces. Current tanker shortages near Yanbu further complicate logistics, industry insiders report.

