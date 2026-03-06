Eni Evacuates Foreign Staff Amid Regional Tensions in Iraq
Italy’s Eni has initiated the evacuation of foreign personnel from the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, amidst rising regional tensions due to Iranian retaliatory strikes. Despite the evacuation, Iraqi sources have confirmed that production operations at the site will continue without disruption.
Italy's Eni has initiated the evacuation of all foreign personnel from Iraq's Zubair oilfield in Basra, three Iraqi oil sources confirmed on Friday.
The move follows Iranian retaliatory strikes in the area, raising security concerns for foreign employees.
However, the evacuation will not impact the field's production operations, according to the sources.
