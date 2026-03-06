Tata Power Teams Up with Salesforce for Clean Energy Digital Transformation

Tata Power has entered a strategic collaboration with the US IT firm Salesforce to revolutionize its rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging, and smart home businesses through digital transformation.

Announced during a media event, this venture aligns with Tata Power's long-held vision of a clean energy ecosystem in line with India's net-zero emissions targets. The Salesforce platform, equipped with AI and data-driven insights, promises to enhance the renewable energy value chain's operational efficiency and customer interaction.

With this partnership, Tata Power aims to scale its clean energy initiatives nationwide, leveraging Salesforce's capabilities to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence, ultimately contributing to India's broader green energy mission.

