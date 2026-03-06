Left Menu

Tata Power Teams Up with Salesforce for Clean Energy Digital Transformation

Tata Power joins forces with Salesforce to digitally transform its rooftop solar, EV charging, and smart home solutions. This collaboration furthers Tata Power's clean energy goals aligned with India's net-zero ambitions. The partnership will enhance customer engagement, operational excellence, and accelerate India's green energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:17 IST
Tata Power has entered a strategic collaboration with the US IT firm Salesforce to revolutionize its rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging, and smart home businesses through digital transformation.

Announced during a media event, this venture aligns with Tata Power's long-held vision of a clean energy ecosystem in line with India's net-zero emissions targets. The Salesforce platform, equipped with AI and data-driven insights, promises to enhance the renewable energy value chain's operational efficiency and customer interaction.

With this partnership, Tata Power aims to scale its clean energy initiatives nationwide, leveraging Salesforce's capabilities to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence, ultimately contributing to India's broader green energy mission.

