Adani Total Gas Maintains Stability Amid West Asia Crisis

Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has announced it will keep prices stable for its CNG and piped cooking gas services, despite restricting supply to large industrial consumers.

The ongoing conflict has impacted the logistics of LNG shipments, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz. However, ATGL reassures its residential and vehicle fuel consumers that prices will remain unchanged as they mainly source 70% of gas needs domestically.

While commercial clients are advised to reduce consumption down to 40% of their contracted volumes, domestic and CNG users are unaffected. For those exceeding the limit, higher spot market rates will apply. In these trying times, the company commits to ensuring uninterrupted supply by optimizing its procurement strategies.

