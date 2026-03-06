Left Menu

Adani Total Gas Maintains Stability Amid West Asia Crisis

Adani Total Gas Ltd has maintained stable prices for CNG and piped cooking gas despite capping supply for large industrial users. Affected by the supply disruptions in West Asia, the company emphasizes domestic sourcing and careful management of imported LNG to ensure consumer interests are safeguarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has announced it will keep prices stable for its CNG and piped cooking gas services, despite restricting supply to large industrial consumers.

The ongoing conflict has impacted the logistics of LNG shipments, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz. However, ATGL reassures its residential and vehicle fuel consumers that prices will remain unchanged as they mainly source 70% of gas needs domestically.

While commercial clients are advised to reduce consumption down to 40% of their contracted volumes, domestic and CNG users are unaffected. For those exceeding the limit, higher spot market rates will apply. In these trying times, the company commits to ensuring uninterrupted supply by optimizing its procurement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

