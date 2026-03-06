MIB Suspends News Channel TRP Reporting Over Sensationalism Fears
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council to halt TRP reporting for news channels due to concerns over sensationalism surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict. This decision aims to prevent panic among the public concerning the escalating tensions in West Asia.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday ordered the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to suspend the reporting of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news channels for a period of four weeks or until further instructions. The decision comes amid concerns of sensational coverage linked to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
In an official directive, the Ministry cited Clause 24.2 from the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, emphasizing the need for BARC to comply and halt TRP data dissemination. Gaurishankar Kesarwani, Additional Director of BP&L, emphasized the importance of this move, stating it aims to ensure responsible news distribution in the public interest. The directive is effective immediately.
This development happens against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, following a joint US-Israel military operation on February 28 that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and several high-ranking officials. Iran retaliated with significant drone and missile offensives targeting American bases and Israeli interests in the region, with the conflict subsequently expanding to Lebanon as Israel targeted Hezbollah forces.
