Maharashtra Launches Groundbreaking Survey to Empower Single Women
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will conduct a state-wide survey focusing on the socio-economic conditions of single women. This initiative, announced during the 2026-27 Budget, aims to develop a welfare policy tailored to their needs, enhancing financial independence and social security.
The Maharashtra government is set to embark on an ambitious survey to assess the socio-economic status of single women in the state, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the 2026-27 Budget announcement.
This groundbreaking initiative seeks to gather comprehensive data across all districts to formulate a dedicated welfare policy for single women, addressing challenges related to livelihood, social security, and access to government schemes.
In alignment with women-centric development agendas, the government will bolster schemes like Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, alongside setting up Umed Mall-District Sales Centres to empower women entrepreneurs and enhance economic participation.
