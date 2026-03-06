Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches Groundbreaking Survey to Empower Single Women

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will conduct a state-wide survey focusing on the socio-economic conditions of single women. This initiative, announced during the 2026-27 Budget, aims to develop a welfare policy tailored to their needs, enhancing financial independence and social security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST
Maharashtra Launches Groundbreaking Survey to Empower Single Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to embark on an ambitious survey to assess the socio-economic status of single women in the state, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the 2026-27 Budget announcement.

This groundbreaking initiative seeks to gather comprehensive data across all districts to formulate a dedicated welfare policy for single women, addressing challenges related to livelihood, social security, and access to government schemes.

In alignment with women-centric development agendas, the government will bolster schemes like Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, alongside setting up Umed Mall-District Sales Centres to empower women entrepreneurs and enhance economic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women: Meghalaya's Growing Self-Help Movement

Empowering Women: Meghalaya's Growing Self-Help Movement

 India
2
Rising Youth Drug Addiction: A Call to Action

Rising Youth Drug Addiction: A Call to Action

 India
3
Iraqi Oil Production Plummets Amid Iran War Tensions

Iraqi Oil Production Plummets Amid Iran War Tensions

 Iraq
4
India amass 255/5 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

India amass 255/5 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Statistical Method Helps Policymakers Adjust Economic Forecasts More Reliably

Climate Disasters and Cyber Risks Push Global Insurance Systems to Their Limits

Bulgaria’s Vocational Education Reform Targets Skills Shortages and Youth Jobs

Indonesia’s Educated Women Face Growing Career and Family Dilemma: Study

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026