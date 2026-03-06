Maharashtra Launches Groundbreaking Survey to Empower Single Women

The Maharashtra government is set to embark on an ambitious survey to assess the socio-economic status of single women in the state, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the 2026-27 Budget announcement.

This groundbreaking initiative seeks to gather comprehensive data across all districts to formulate a dedicated welfare policy for single women, addressing challenges related to livelihood, social security, and access to government schemes.

In alignment with women-centric development agendas, the government will bolster schemes like Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, alongside setting up Umed Mall-District Sales Centres to empower women entrepreneurs and enhance economic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)