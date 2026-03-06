Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare with Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget outlining measures like a social media ban for under-16s, school upgrades, and infrastructure projects. The budget totaling Rs 4,48,004 crore aims to balance welfare, infrastructure, and economic growth. Criticism arose from opposition over increased borrowing and lack of new initiatives.

In a landmark move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled his 17th budget, proposing a ban on social media for children under 16. The comprehensive budget of Rs 4,48,004 crore was presented with the goal of balancing welfare programs with infrastructure development and long-term economic growth.

Key initiatives include expanding schools, implementing water projects, and boosting infrastructure in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's focus on a unique '11G model' that aims to guide economic growth across sectors like education, healthcare, and rural development.

The budget was met with criticism from the opposition, who accused it of excessive borrowing and lacking new projects. Despite this, Siddaramaiah maintained that the measures would foster sustainable development and strengthen Karnataka's fiscal resilience against federal economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

