Energy Crisis Looms as Iran Conflict Threatens Global Oil Supply

The ongoing conflict between Iran and neighboring regions has escalated into a crisis that threatens some of the world's most crucial oil and gas infrastructures. Pipelines, refineries, and shipping terminals in the Persian Gulf area, vital for global energy supply, are in jeopardy due to Iranian drone strikes.

The conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), leaving 20% of the world's supply stranded. In response, several countries, including Qatar and Iraq, have reduced output, causing fuel prices to skyrocket and affecting global industries.

Key infrastructures, including Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG terminal and Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, have faced shutdowns. Analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt warns of long-term disruptions, indicating that restarting energy operations could take weeks, impacting the global economy.

