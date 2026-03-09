Left Menu

Energy Crisis Looms as Iran Conflict Threatens Global Oil Supply

The Iran war poses a significant threat to critical global oil and gas infrastructures. Drone strikes and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted operations, affecting oil fields, refineries, and natural gas facilities. As a result, oil prices have surged, impacting various industries worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:57 IST
Energy Crisis Looms as Iran Conflict Threatens Global Oil Supply
  • Country:
  • Germany

The ongoing conflict between Iran and neighboring regions has escalated into a crisis that threatens some of the world's most crucial oil and gas infrastructures. Pipelines, refineries, and shipping terminals in the Persian Gulf area, vital for global energy supply, are in jeopardy due to Iranian drone strikes.

The conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), leaving 20% of the world's supply stranded. In response, several countries, including Qatar and Iraq, have reduced output, causing fuel prices to skyrocket and affecting global industries.

Key infrastructures, including Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG terminal and Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, have faced shutdowns. Analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt warns of long-term disruptions, indicating that restarting energy operations could take weeks, impacting the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global
2
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
3
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026