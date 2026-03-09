Left Menu

Pakistan's Maritime Operation: Guarding Vital Sea Routes

Pakistan has initiated Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to safeguard maritime routes amid escalating regional tensions. This initiative ensures uninterrupted maritime trade and energy supplies, vital for Pakistan's economy. The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict poses threats to sea routes, crucial for global oil transport. Escorts are in place to support merchant vessels.

In response to escalating regional tensions, Pakistan's navy has launched a maritime security initiative, termed Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr, to protect crucial shipping lanes and energy supplies. This operation aims to safeguard essential 'lines of communication' at sea, ensuring the unbroken flow of maritime trade and national energy resources, military officials confirmed.

The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict has heightened concerns over the safety of maritime passages, notably the Strait of Hormuz—a pivotal channel for global oil shipments, including those to South Asia. Given that approximately 90% of Pakistani trade is sea-based, this operation seeks to maintain the safety and security of these vital routes, ensuring they remain uninterrupted.

With a significant reliance on imported energy, Pakistan has implemented austerity measures to conserve fuel amid rising global oil prices due to the regional conflict. A government committee, tasked with monitoring the conflict's impact, reported that Pakistan's petroleum reserves are at comfortable levels, with new supplies in transit to prevent any potential shortfalls, as confirmed by the finance ministry.

The navy has begun escorting merchant vessels in collaboration with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, currently accompanying two ships, with another expected in Karachi shortly. Details on these escorts remain limited. The navy emphasizes its readiness to address emerging maritime security challenges, prioritizing the protection of national and regional maritime activities.

