EU Set to Reform Carbon Market Amid Price Volatility Concerns

European Union governments are preparing to ask the European Commission for reforms to the bloc's carbon market, a move prompted by concerns over price volatility. Draft conclusions for an upcoming summit reveal the EU's strategy.

At the summit scheduled for March 19, EU leaders will request that Brussels review the emissions trading system (ETS) by July 2026. The goal is to curb carbon price swings while minimizing their impact on electricity prices, as outlined in the draft seen by Reuters.

Despite some governments, like Slovakia and the Czech Republic, advocating for either the suspension or weakening of the system to alleviate energy costs, the reform aims to uphold the ETS's key role in the EU's energy transition. The European Commission plans to propose the ETS reform in the third quarter of the year, although no specific date has been set.

