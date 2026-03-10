EU Set to Reform Carbon Market Amid Price Volatility Concerns

Left Menu

The European Union is poised to request reforms to its carbon market, with a review of the emissions trading system expected by July 2026. EU leaders aim to reduce carbon price volatility while maintaining the ETS's central role in the energy transition, despite some calls for suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST
European Union governments are preparing to ask the European Commission for reforms to the bloc's carbon market, a move prompted by concerns over price volatility. Draft conclusions for an upcoming summit reveal the EU's strategy.

At the summit scheduled for March 19, EU leaders will request that Brussels review the emissions trading system (ETS) by July 2026. The goal is to curb carbon price swings while minimizing their impact on electricity prices, as outlined in the draft seen by Reuters.

Despite some governments, like Slovakia and the Czech Republic, advocating for either the suspension or weakening of the system to alleviate energy costs, the reform aims to uphold the ETS's key role in the EU's energy transition. The European Commission plans to propose the ETS reform in the third quarter of the year, although no specific date has been set.

