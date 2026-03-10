Left Menu

Reliance Industries Boosts LPG Production Amid Global Energy Volatility

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is increasing LPG production at its Jamnagar refinery in response to global energy disruptions. The move is in line with government efforts to prioritize household energy needs amid Middle East conflicts. Gas from KG-D6 fields will also be directed to crucial sectors.

Updated: 10-03-2026 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to mitigate global energy market disruptions, Reliance Industries announced plans to enhance liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output from its expansive Jamnagar refinery. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's directive to prioritize domestic energy needs in the wake of Middle Eastern conflicts affecting supply chains.

The government's recent redirection of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from industrial users to household consumers aims to buffer families from international tensions' economic impacts. Consequently, refineries, including Reliance, are ordered to bolster LPG output to meet rising domestic demand and support the Indian economy.

Natural gas from Reliance's KG-D6 fields will be reallocated to support critical sectors, reinforcing the company's commitment to national energy security. Reliance's operations underscore its pledge to collaborate with government authorities, ensuring energy supplies reach vital sectors during uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

