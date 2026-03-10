WHO Alerts Iran of 'Black Rain' Crisis: A Toxic Threat Looms

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on Tuesday about the health risks arising from 'black rain' and toxic compounds in the air in Iran following recent strikes on oil facilities. The international health body emphasized the potential for respiratory issues and supported Iran's advisory for residents to remain indoors.

This call to action comes as Tehran was enveloped in black smoke on Monday after an oil refinery was targeted, marking a new development in the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran's energy infrastructure. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier affirmed during a Geneva press briefing that the situation poses a significant risk to public health, advising people to heed the Iranian government's guidance.

Scientists have reported that the strikes led to the release of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen compounds, raising concerns about air quality and long-term health effects. Individuals are advised to wear masks and cover their skin if outdoors, while weather forecasts predict a temporary improvement in air quality, contingent on the absence of further strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)